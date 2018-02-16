Text Service

VCU Parking and Transportation has implemented a text system for VCU students, faculty and staff. Once subscribed to the service, users will receive emergency parking related alerts via SMS. Any alerts you receive will be specific to the designated parking facility that you subscribe to. Users are able to unsubscribe from the service at any time.

Please note, this text messaging alert service does not replicate or replace the text message alert service provided by VCU at http://alert.vcu.edu.

How to Subscribe:

Select your designated parking facility from the dropdown menu below. A phrase will populate. This is your keyword, specific to the parking facility you selected above. Text “ VCUPARKING-your keyword ” to 21000. For instance, if you park in the A Lot, you would text "VCUPARKING-ALOT." Make sure you don't include any spaces! You will receive a confirmation message stating that you are now opted in to the service. No additional action is required. You will now receive emergency notifications related to the selected parking facility.

To Unsubscribe: